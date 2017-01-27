Obituary: Irene M. (Theriault) Berube, 90

Irene M. (Theriault) Berube, 90, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Valmore Berube.

Born October 12, 1926 in Caribou, ME, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Olive (Gagnon) Theriault.

Irene is survived by her children, Carol Simpson of Plainville, Gary Valmore Berube and his wife Corinne of Southington and Jacqueline “Jackie” Berube of Plainville. Five grandchildren, Serena, Gary, Matthew, Nicholas and Ashley, three great grandchildren, Meagan, Brandon and Joshua along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Clarence and Gilbert Theriault and two sisters Lillian Soucy and Evelyn Owsianik.

Irene was a full time homemaker dedicated to raising her three children and caring for her husband of 50 years. One of her best attributes was her exceptional sense of humor up to the age of 90. Her humor gave her family their fondest memories that will be cherished forever.

The Funeral will be held Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders St. for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 5 to 8 pm Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S-4b, Southington, CT 06489.

