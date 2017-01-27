Obituary: Ann (Platt) Dandrow, 80

Ann (Platt) Dandrow, 80, of Southington, passed away Wednesday Jan.25,2017 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the wife of Gerald D. Dandrow, her loving and devoted husband for over 59 years.

She was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Boston MA, the daughter of the late Morris and Mary Elizabeth (Cleary) Platt.

In addition to her husband she was the mother of Gerald Dandrow of Southington, Susan Rapini (Dominic) of Branford, Paul Dandrow (Jeanne) of Cheshire, and Judith Dandrow of Southington.

Grandmother of Jonathan, Christine, and Maria Dandrow and her fiancé Zack Gayton, Katlyn, Thomas and Annie Rapini and Blake Gatison, Amanda and Lela Augustine,Sister of Elizabeth Suski and her husband Bob, and Maureen Temchin and her husband Earl.

Ann had several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her aunts Kay Gilson and Mary Cleary and

numerous close and longtime friends that she considered family.

Ann also leaves her beloved Labrador Retriever Holly. Ann was a graduate of St Mary’s High School New Haven, Class of 1954, and received her BA and Master Degree’s from New Hampshire College

When her youngest daughter was born profoundly deaf, Ann became a tireless advocate for the Hearing Impaired and those with Physical and Mental disabilities. She spearheaded a law in CT in the early 1960’s to mandate special education for children with disabilities. She was a Past President and Founder of the CT Association for the Hearing Impaired. She was later appointed by then Governor Weicker to the State Commission for the Protection and Advocacy for the Handicapped and served on the Board for the CT School for the Deaf.

Ann moved from West Haven to Southington in 1970. She began her political career when elected a member of the Southington Board of Education, she was a long time member of the Southington Town Council and was elected the first female Chairperson of the Town Council in 1982.

Ann was elected to the CT House of Representatives in 1986 and served as the Representative for the 30th District until 2002. While at the House Ann spearheaded and championed a number of important pieces of legislation including the Safe Haven Bill which became a model for the entire country. This bill established a procedure for the safe and anonymous surrender of infants by those mothers who felt that they could not care for their babies. It is estimated that this single piece of legislation has saved hundreds of babies since it was enacted.

While serving as a representative, Ann served in a variety of leadership capacities including as Assistant House Minority Whip and served on a number of House Committees including as Ranking Member of the Committee on Human Services.

She also is a Past President of the Order of Women Legislators (OWL)

A woman of deep faith, Ann was a long time member of St Dominic Church in Southington

Ann was also the founder of Help Us Grow in Southington (HUG) which provided job opportunities for those with physical and intellectual disabilities

Ann was a former Adjunct Professor at the University of CT (Waterbury) and served as the Assistant Director of the Berlin Senior Center.

She also served as the Chairperson of the Southington Republican Party.

She served on numerous boards including the Southington Fire Board, the Charter Revision Commission and currently served as a Member of the Southington Senior Commission

She received countless awards recognizing her commitment and service to her community including the being named the 1994 “Legislator of the Year” and the “Northeast Rehabilitative Association Ryrie Koch Legislative Award” and the “I’m A Hero Award” presented by the Children’s Trust on behalf of her work for children

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan.30, 2017 at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home,211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church,1050 Flanders Rd. Southington at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 from 3-7 pm.

Memorial donations be made to New Reach, 153 East Street, New Haven, CT 06511 or online at www. newreach.org

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com