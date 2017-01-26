Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Jan. 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Jan. 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights got back to .500 on the year by earning their sixth win of the season in a three-point victory, 51-48, over Tolland (7-7) at home. After leading for the first three quarters, the Eagles held a three-point advantage, 47-44, late in the fourth quarter. With a little over a minute remaining, Madison Hulten knotted the score at 47-47 after completing a three-point play on an and-one. The Eagles jumped back on top by a point with a free throw and regained possession following a missed three-pointer by the Knights. However, a steal gave the Knights the ball back with 45.3 seconds showing on the clock. Brianna Harris hit a deep, two-point jump shot with her foot on the three-point line to give the Knights a one-point lead, 49-48. Tolland’s shot attempt on their next possession was blocked by Hulten and sent out of bounds off an Eagle in Southington’s favor. Maggie Meehan was fouled and sent to the foul line where she sank two free throws to extend Southington’s lead. The Eagles aired a contested three-pointer as time expired. Meehan marshaled the offense with 14 points and went 5-for-7 from the foul line. Brianna Harris backed Meehan with 11 points. Janette Wadolowski and Hartlee Meier contributed with nine points apiece. This was Wadolowski’s first game back since suffering an injury in the second game of the season. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Glastonbury (11-2) on Friday, Jan. 27. Southington is currently 6-6 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights ended their three-game skid by recording their first shutout, 3-0, of the season over winless Newington Co-op (0-9-1) at home. Miles Aronow, Jeremy Fortin, and Anthony Abbatiello each scored a goal in the game. Fortin, Michael DiPietro, and Nate Zmarlicki contributed with assists. The Warrior Knights outshot the Indians, 27-15, and committed five of the eight penalties in the contest. The Warrior Knights will wrap up the week when they host Taconic, Mass. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hall-Southington is currently 3-5-1 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights only came away with three best times, but their depth helped them remain undefeated on the year after they earned their fifth win of the season in a 95-75 victory over Conard at home. The Knights held a lead through the first five events of the meet, but the Chieftains tied the score at 47-47 with first and third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle. However, the Knights regained the lead with first and second-place finishes by Derek Melanson and Tyler Heidgerd in the 500 freestyle and never looked back. Second and third-place finishes by Brendon Egan and Julie Duszak in the 100 breaststroke clinched the win for the Knights. Other first-place finishes included the following: Melanson in the 200 freestyle (1:59.44); Brendon Egan in the 200 individual medley (2:14.19); Zack Blake in the 50 freestyle (24.00); Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (59.60); Brendon Egan, Duszak, PJ Ramsey, and Evan Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:49.44); Blake, Brendon Egan, Nick Kelley, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.28); and Blake, Brian Egan, Bender, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.63). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Plainville on Friday, Jan. 27.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights remained undefeated in the CCC by recording a 73-0 shutout at Newington, now 6-0 in the CCC and 4-0 in the CCC West Region. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host the Connecticut Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. Southington is currently 10-1 overall.