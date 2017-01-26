Hockey struggles with small details

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

A pair of one-goal losses left the Warrior-Knight hockey team reeling with five losses at the season’s mid-point, but the co-op’s coach said that his squad has been playing well. Penalty kills have been holding the Warrior-Knights back, and some fine tuning could turn things around quickly.

“It’s concentration and bearing down,” said Cannon. “When it’s your couple tenths of a second to make a play, we’re not always up to the task. They’re momentary lapses, but nonetheless, they’re there and are killing us.”

The coach said that mental mistakes and penalties have caused the team to beat up on themselves at times, rather than beating up on their opponents. Whether it’s getting the puck to an open player at the opposing team’s net, elevating the puck past the goalie, clearing the zone, or moving the puck up the ice on time, Cannon said that the team is still struggling with execution.

Loss at EO Smith-Tolland

JAN. 18—The Warrior-Knights began the week by traveling to the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs on Wednesday, where they suffered a one-goal loss, 2-1, to EO Smith-Tolland.

“We had an opportunity or two in the game that we didn’t put home, but probably should have,” said Cannon. “We gave them a bigger run for their money than they expected, and maybe the result could have gone another way. They’re no pushover though. They’re not going to give you a game. If you win, you’re going to have to earn it against them.”

The Bucks charged out to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first and second periods. Jeremy Fortin scored Hall-Southington’s lone goal of the game off a power play late in the third period.

Hall-Southington committed three of the five penalties in the contest.

Loss at WMRP

JAN. 21—The Warrior-Knights remained out on the road and wrapped up the week at the Newington Arena on Saturday where they dropped their third-straight game after suffering another one-point loss, 6-5, to Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville.

Up 2-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the first period, the Warrior-Knights iced the puck and lost a faceoff in their own zone. The Eagles capitalized on the opportunity by scoring their first goal of the game with 18 seconds showing on the clock.

“We couldn’t keep focus after we scored,” said Cannon. “We didn’t clear our zone on an easy clearable puck. So instead of being able to pound the nails in the coffin, we gave them life.”

From there, the Eagles flew out in front by going on a 4-1 scoring run through the second period. The Warrior-Knights tied the contest with a pair of scores late in the second period, but the Eagles pulled away with two goals early in the third.

“A couple of mistakes ended up jamming us in our net,” the coach said. “We dominated the vast majority of that game. We had that game in our control for three periods, and we still found a way to lose. It’s very frustrating.”

Miles Aronow, Jacob Herz, Will Carpenter, Michael DiPietro, and Jacob Mohr each scored a goal in the game. Mohr, Jeremy Fortin (2), Dusty Kilgore, Brendan Moore, and Chris Gambardella contributed with assists.

Hall-Southington committed the only two penalties in the contest.

The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice this week when they return home to host EO Smith-Tolland (5-4), Newington Co-op (0-8-1), and Taconic, Mass. Hall-Southington is currently 2-5-1 overall.