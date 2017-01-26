Chamber to host State of the Town breakfast on Feb. 9

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the Town breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the Manor Inn.

Town council chair Michael Riccio will present the State of the Town address, highlighting the vibrant economic development, forward thinking energy conservation initiatives, and Southington’s current financial state.

Following his speech, a question and answer period will be available for guests to utilize. Town Manager Garry Brumback and town department heads will be on hand, including Town Attorney Mark Sciota, Economic development coordinator Lou Perillo, and Southington’s director of public works Keith Hayden.

Town councilors Dawn Miceli (D), Paul Champagne (R), Tom Lombardi (R), and Cheryl Lounsbury (R) are expected to be on hand to field questions.

“The Chamber is proud to work with the town to revive this event and boast about Southington’s economic and financial power and overall vitality,” said chamber executive director Elizabeth Hyatt. “Hosting this event supports the chamber’s intent to keep our business community informed on important topics impacting them and their businesses.”

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce office at 31 Liberty Street, Suite 210 or at southingtonchamber.com.

In case of inclement weather, the snow date is Friday, Feb. 16.