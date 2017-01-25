Recreation Department listings for the Jan. 27 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

JUNIOR BOWLING CLUB—Saturday, Jan. 28 to April 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Apple Valley Bowl, 1304 S. Main St., Plantsville. Open to children, ages 6 to 16. Bumpers, coaching, and supervision will be available. Cost is $65, which includes bowling and shoe rental. Info and forms at www.southington.org/JrBowling.

ZUMBA KIDS CLASSES—Saturdays, Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. No experience needed. High-energy fitness parties with choreographed kid-friendly routines. Cost is $30 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/ZumbaKids.

SOCCER CLUB REGISTRATION (SPRING)—Online registration for the spring season will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 1. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3 to 16. A copy of a birth certificate and a headshot photograph will need to be uploaded for all players (new and returning). Registration fees vary by program. Info and forms at www.southingtonsoccer.org.

TOWN-WIDE LITTLE LEAGUE/GIRL’S SOFTBALL REGISTRATION—Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Southington High School cafeteria. Open to Southington residents. The minimum age to participate is 5 years old as of Dec. 31, 2017. Fees vary by league; cash or check only. Parents should bring a certified birth certificate (with raised seal) and three forms of proof of residency. More info at www.southington.org/LittleLeague.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7-April 4, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Middle School gym. Low/high aerobics and strength training with free weights. Cost is $60. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Wednesdays, Feb. 8-March 22, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at the Feb. 8 class. All dogs must be at least 3 months old with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Forms and info at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Thursdays, Feb. 9-March 23, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months old with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Forms and info at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

YOUTH TENNIS STRATEGIES COURSE—Mondays, Feb. 20 to March 27, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the town hall council chambers, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children ages 7 to 17. Designed as a course to provide students with a better understanding of the sport of tennis so that they can be more successful on the court. Students will learn about grips, racket sizes, court lines and their meanings, proper scorekeeping, game play styles, serving techniques and more. Cost is $50 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/Tennis101.

NIA FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays, March 7-May 9, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the community room at Strong Elementary School, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $70. Classes are barefoot to soul-stirring music using movements from the martial arts, dance arts and healing arts. Forms and info at www.southington.org/nia.

ADULT BEGINNER’S YOGA CLASSES—Mondays, March 6-May 15, 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Strong Elementary School gym, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $50. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/yoga.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM—Tuesdays, March 14-May 16, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. (grades 3-6) or 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (grades 7-8). The program, open to Southington residents only, will be on both beginner and skilled players currently attending grades 3-8. Cost is $45 (grades 3-6), $50 (grades 7-8). Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Space is extremely limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/volleyball.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 11, Maple Sugaring in the Berkshires, $104

March 31-April 2, Washington D.C., $324-$538

April

April 22, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 6, Bronx Zoo, $84-$94

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

July 26-28, Niagara Falls, NY, $404-$704

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December