Police blotter for the Jan. 27 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 8:

Gabriel M. Criscuolo, 66, of 1 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Breonna M. Constantino, 19, of 161 Edson Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thomas J. Halleran, 35, of 35 Peach Tree Ct., Cheshire, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jason S. Bednarz, 25, of 132 Birch Dr., Cheshire, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Noel C. Nash, 53, of 200 Blakeslee St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with driving under the influence.

Marisol Villanueva, 36, of 63 Belrose Ave., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with failure to obey traffic signal.

Cody D. Brown, 18, of 220 Andrews St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug under 21 years old, failure to display headlights, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Joseph Freer, 47, of 493 South End Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jason Stancliffe, 45, of 141 Waranoke Rd., Manchester, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Austin Kowaleski, 42, of 54 Highridge Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.

Katie J. Copeland, 36, of 94 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Beniz Celebic, 26, of 45 Bolton St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with third degree larceny.

Emina Celebic, 19, of 47 Bolston St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with third degree larceny.

Lucas Calvo, 25, of 410 Berlin St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with illegal use of a facsimile firearm, interfering with officers, false reporting an incident, and second degree breach of peace.

Shamel Scaife, 24, of 34 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.

Melkia Woodbury, 37, of 34 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Samantha Kiliany, 22, of 42 Morse Ave., West Haven, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with interfering with officers, operating motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.