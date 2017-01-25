Obituary: Kathleen ‘Kay’ (Fitzgerald) Meehan, 88

Kathleen “Kay” (Fitzgerald) Meehan, 88, widow of Edward F. Meehan, Sr, died peacefully at home in Southington on Saturday, January 21st, 2017. Kay was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 29th, 1928 to Irish immigrant parents, Philip and Mary (Roache) Fitzgerald. Along with her younger sister, Mae (Mary), she was raised in Waterbury, where she established many life-long friendships. Kay graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1946 and began working as an Administrative Assistant at the Anaconda American Brass Corporation. On January 23rd, 1954, Kay married Edward Meehan and they went on to lovingly raise four sons, Tom, Ned (Edward, Jr), Martin, and John. As the boys grew, Kay ran the household and served as the bookkeeper for the family business, East Mountain Pharmacy. Later, she returned to full-time work as an Administrative Assistant at Wilby High School and at Tunxis Community College. After retiring in 1992, Kay and Ed spent most of their time in Connecticut doting on their children and grandchildren. They also spent many happy winters golfing and enjoying the warm weather in Fort Meyers, Florida. In 2001, Kay and Ed moved closer to Tom and his family in Southington, and after Ed died in 2009, Kay moved in with them.

Kay’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved walking, golfing, traveling and living her life with her beloved husband, Ed. She inspired and supported her children every day of her life. As her grandchildren were born and grew up, she loved to babysit, and cheer them on at sports games, dance recitals, and school events. Kay also enjoyed reading, laughing, and socializing with extended family and friends. She was genuine, warm, loving, kind and giving to all she met. Her family, although heartbroken that she is gone, celebrates her life, her return to God, and her reunion with her husband, parents, and sister in heaven.

Kay was a long-time communicant of SS Peter and Paul Church in Waterbury, and after moving to Southington, of St. Dominic’s Church.

Kay is survived by her four sons and their wives, Dr. Thomas P. Meehan and his wife, Rachel (Ramos) of Southington, Edward (Ned) F. Meehan, Jr. and his wife, Alane (Stanley) of Brookfield, Martin J. Meehan and his wife, Maria (DiLeone) of Bristol, and John F. Meehan and his wife, Marlana (Walker) of Bogart, Georgia. She also leaves ten adoring grandchildren, Katie (Meehan) Cutler, TJ, Maggie, Victoria, Kate, Diane, Adam, Jeff, Keven and Kiersten Meehan. Besides her husband, Kay was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Mae Skerritt.

The Meehan family would like to thank Kay’s caregivers, Vilma Casey, Monica Grabek, and Nataliya Vynar for the affection and care they provided to Kay over her last years. They became adopted members of the Meehan family during this time.

A funeral service will begin on Thursday, January 26th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT 06489 and will be followed by a Mass of Christion Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 25th from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Dementia Society of America.