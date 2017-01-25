Obituary: Helen M. (Johnson) Alagna, 87

Helen M. (Johnson) Alagna, 87, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the HCC New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Alagna.

Born January 8, 1930 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Johnson.

Helen is survived by a son, Thomas and his wife Elaine Alagna and grandson Kenneth Wilcox and his wife Stacy as well as three great-grandsons, Collin, Evan and Carson Wilcox, Helen also leaves a son David and his wife Diana Alagna and grandchildren Nicholas, Bradley and Victoria Alagna and a sister-in-law, Dolores Johnson. She was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond, Robert and Herman.

Helen will be remembered for her strength during her early years after losing her husband at 39, she raised her two children by herself.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

