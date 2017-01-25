Obituary: Germaine (Desmarais) Moss, 98

Germaine (Desmarais) Moss, 98, of Plantsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at HCC Bradley Campus. She was the wife of the late Francis L. Moss.

She was born Dec. 22, 1918 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late

George and Eldina (Audet) Desmarais. Germaine had worked at Hoyt Manufacturing. She was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and a member of the Ladies Guild of the Church.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Webster (Charles) of Plantsville, her daughter-in-law Janet Moss of Montana, Gerald Moss (Louise) of Meriden and Charles Moss (Kathy) of Plantsville. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, Michael, Martin, Jason, Christopher, Brandon, Tyler, Francis, a step grandson Brad and his family, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Norman Moss, a granddaughter May, along with 2 brothers and a sister, Wilfred, Omer and Rose.

The Funeral will be held Friday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-7. p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Plantsville, CT 06479, Attn: Joann Doner, Adult Day Care, or St Aloysius Church. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com