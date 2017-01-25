Library listings for the Jan. 27 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

January

John Atashian is artist of the month. Atashian is often seen working at local venues such as the Apple Harvest Festival, ESPN, UConn Health Center and Central Connecticut State University. The concert photo display includes prints from a collection he created last year to promote his book, “The Ultimate Photo Book of the World’s Greatest Guitarists.”

Atashian is often seen working at local venues such as the Apple Harvest Festival, ESPN, UConn Health Center and Central Connecticut State University. The concert photo display includes prints from a collection he created last year to promote his book, “The Ultimate Photo Book of the World’s Greatest Guitarists.” After School Teen Movie Time. Thursday, Jan. 26, 3:30 p.m. No registration required. Open to Southington teens in grades 7 to 12. This month’s movie is “Suicide Squad,” starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie. A secret government agency recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to form a defensive task force. Their first mission: save the world from the apocalypse. Snacks will be served. Runtime is approximately 123 minutes. Rated PG-13. More info, contact Nicole Kent at kentn@southington.org.

February

Sinatra: Voice for a Century. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., in the program room. Registration required. Filmed version of a free, all-star concert to celebrate Frank Sinatra. Hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Chris Botti, Fantasia, Sutton Foster, Kyle Dean Massey, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Sting and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., in the program room. Registration required. Filmed version of a free, all-star concert to celebrate Frank Sinatra. Hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Chris Botti, Fantasia, Sutton Foster, Kyle Dean Massey, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Sting and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

March

Lincoln Center Local: Showboat . Wednesday March 8, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

. Wednesday March 8, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local. Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

April

Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang . Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local. Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

May

Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

Ongoing