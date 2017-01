Fire report for the Jan. 27 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Jan. 9 to Tuesday, Jan. 17:

Monday, Jan. 9

7:50:14 a.m., 88 Hillside Ave., HazMat release investigation

2:38:20 p.m., 174 Beechwood Dr., Public service assistance

5:14:33 p.m., 116 Ciccio Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:17:55 p.m., West St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident

7:45:27 p.m., 184 Maplewood Rd., CO detector activation

10:09:11 p.m., 15 Twin Pond Ter., No Incident found on arrival

10:40:00 p.m., Prospect St. and West St., Vehicle Accident

Tuesday, Jan. 10

11:41:44 a.m., 23 North Rd., Public service

7:56:35 p.m., 24C Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS

8:28:40 p.m., 437 Hobart st., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:21:35 p.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

Wednesday, Jan. 11

1:57:33 p.m., 841 Prospect St., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:02:20 p.m., Queen Ter. And Queen St., Vehicle accident, general

7:04:02 p.m., 135 Sunset Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:32:18 p.m., 32 Darling St., CO incident

8:16:06 p.m., Laning St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident, general

8:27:36 p.m., 104 Timber Rdg., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

10:30:42 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

11:18:19 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., System malfunction, Other

Thursday, Jan. 12

7:16:54 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 32, Vehicle Accident

3:56:40 p.m., 441 N. Main St., Oil or other combustible liquid

4:43:20 p.m., 46 Whitney Ave., CO incident

7:53:53 p.m., Mount Vernon Rd. and Twin Pond, No Incident found

9:34:40 p.m., 506 W. Center St., CO detector activation

Friday, Jan. 13

2:23:40 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Smoke detector activation

2:42:39 p.m., 1510 Flanders Rd., Public service

3:58:51 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident, general

6:24:46 p.m., 19 Darling St., CO detector activation

9:41:33 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

11:17:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government entity

Saturday, Jan. 14

10:21:15 a.m., 833 Glacier Way, Smoke detector activation

11:00:41 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

11:35:25 a.m., 67 Liberty St., Unauthorized burning

3:31:33 p.m., 431 Mulberry St. and Deckert

9:02:25 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Woodruff St., Vehicle Accident

Sunday, Jan. 15

12:07:39 p.m., 1794 West St., Highland Golf, Vehicle accident, general

3:18:04 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident, general

Monday, Jan. 16

1:30:42 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

2:32:28 p.m., 88 DeFashion St., Lock-out Building

6:57:16 p.m., 365 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, Jan. 17