Post University hosts financial aid workshop on Jan. 28

Post University in Waterbury will be holding a financial aid workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28 to help students navigate changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.

Financial aid professionals from Post University will be available to assist students and their families with the 2017-2018 federal student aid application. Students will be able to work on their FAFSA online in one of Post’s computer labs, under the direction and with the guidance of a financial aid representative.

The workshop is offered at no charge to all members of the community. Participants do not need to be attending Post University to receive the assistance. The workshop will be held on the Post University campus in Hess Hall, 800 Country Club Rd. in Waterbury. Parking will be available in the university’s north Lot.

“It’s a good idea for all college-bound students to submit a FAFSA to have their eligibility for federal aid determined, or in case there’s a change in their financial situation,” university vice president of student finance Sharon Sweeney said in a school press release. “With changes to the process this year, it will be especially important to complete the application early so we’re offering this workshop as a community service.”

Workshop space is limited. Attendees should RSVP online at postfafsaworkshop.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Joseph Newman at (203) 591-5620 or jnewman@post.edu.