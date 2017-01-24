Collision with gas station building leads to drug arrest

Police have arrested the driver from his car’s collision with the SUNOCO gas station building on West Street on Dec. 28, 2016. Brett Smith, 42, of Berlin, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, reckless endangerment, and possession of narcotics.

The investigation began at approximately 8:34 p.m. when police received a report that Smith’s vehicle (2018 KIA) collided with the front of the gas station building. Smith was identified as the driver, and he was medically treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the impact, the building sustained moderate damage. The vehicle had to be towed. The Southington Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, and the Southington building and electrical inspectors were notified and responded to the scene.

The investigating officer located two packages of heroin and rock crack cocaine inside the vehicle. Police were able to establish probable cause that Smith was intoxicated at the time of the collision. The officer applied for and was granted a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith posted a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of Jan. 30, 2017.