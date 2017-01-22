Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the year by earning their third-straight win, 134-83.9, in their final home meet of the season. The meet was just their third competition of the season. The Knights won all four events. Rachel Williams paced the Knights in all-around (34.1), as well as on beam (8.75) and floor (9). Kayla Birmingham (33.2) led on vault (9.05), and Kat Rothstein (33.3) led on bars (8.2). The Knights will look to remain undefeated next week when they hit the road for Farmington on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights dropped their third-straight game after suffering a one-point loss, 6-5, to Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (7-1) at the Newington Arena. The Warriors Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Eagles jumped out in front by going on a 4-1 scoring run through the second period. The Warrior Knights tied the contest with a pair of scores late in the second period, but the Eagles pulled away with two goals early in the third. Miles Aronow, Jacob Herz, Will Carpenter, Michael DiPietro, and Jacob Mohr each scored goals in the game. Mohr, Jeremy Fortin (2), Dusty Kilgore, Brendan Moore, and Chris Gambardella contributed with assists. The Warrior Knights will be back on the ice next week when they return home to host regional EO Smith-Tolland (5-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, divisional Newington Co-op (0-8-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Taconic, Mass. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hall-Southington is currently 2-5-1 overall.

Indoor Track & Field: Southington competed at the SCC Coaches Invitational at Hillhouse High School in New Haven in their final meet of the regular season. The girls team placed fifth out of 40 teams, and the boys team tied for 30th out of 42 teams. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete, Brooke Lynch, and Kate Kemnitz in the 4x800m relay (10:45.03); Isabella Scalise in the 1600m (5:48.27); Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (30’3.5”); Jeffrey Hannigan in the 600m (1:31.73); Mark Murdy in the 1600m (4:43.61); and Tyson Harris (37.0) and Elijah Rodriguez (38.93) in the 300m. The following improved their state marks: Tayler Riddick, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, and Samantha Przybylski in the 4x200m relay (1:54.22); Kilgore in the 55m dash (7.82); Kemnitz in the 1000m (3:14.67); Riddick in the long jump (15’1.5”); and Ian Agnew, Casey Selinske, Joe Verderame, and Tyler Cyr in the 4x200m relay (1:39.48). The time in the girls 4x200m relay broke a school record (1:56.2) set during the 2008-09 season. Sydney Garrison tied her state mark by tying for eighth (4’8”) in the high jump, and Zachary Burleigh tied his state mark by finishing ninth (11’) in the pole vault. Amanda Howe won the shot put (39’4”), and Megan Biscoglio won the pole vault (10’). The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they return to Hillhouse High School to compete against the top athletes in the conference at the CCC Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights competed in their third out-of-state tournament of the season when they traveled to Plaistow, NH to wrestle in the Timberlane Tournament, finishing as runner-up with 185 points to host Timberlane (267.5). It was the best finish for the Knights at the tournament since taking second in 2013. The Knights finished with three individual champions—Austin Abacherli (152), Paul Calo (160), and Richie Rivera (220)—and four finalists. Shaun Wagner (132) finished as runner-up, Caleb Brick (106) and Jacob Cardozo (113) each took third, and Tagan Welch (138) finished fourth. The Knights will be back on the mat next week when they travel to regional Newington on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and return home to host the Connecticut Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Female Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 7.92, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Adeline Kilgore, 7.82, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved); Samantha Przybylski, 8.04, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

300m—Allison Brown, 46.54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Natalie Verderame, 44.54 (1st improved), 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

600m—Natalie Verderame, 1:48.79, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1000m—Kate Kemnitz, 3:14.67, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

1600m—Isabella Scalise, 5:48.27, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

4x200m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, Samantha Przybylski, 1:54.22, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

4x400m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Allison Brown, Marissa Matthews, Natalie Verderame, 4:31.54, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

4x800m Relay—Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete, Brooke Lynch, Kate Kemnitz, 10:45.03, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:35.52, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’11”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Trinity Cardillo, 30’3.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’1.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

High Jump—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Allison Brown, 4’10”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Sydney Garrison, 4’8”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 10’6”, 1/2/17, Wilton Wright.

Male Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Tyson Harris, 6.83, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyler Cyr, 6.9, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

55m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 8.61, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

300m—Tyson Harris, 37, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational; Elijah Rodriguez, 38.93, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

600m—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:31.73, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

1600m—Mark Murdy, 4:43.61, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

4x200m Relay—Ian Agnew, Casey Selinske, Joe Verderame, Tyler Cyr, 1:39.48, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

4x400m Relay—Cameron Coulombe, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Teagan Duffy, 3:51.96, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tyler Cyr, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Long Jump—Ian Agnew, 20’2”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Tyler Cyr, 19’3” (1st improved), 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyson Harris, 20’6.25”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Anthony Mondo, 20’3”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Kolby Rogers, 19’9”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Zachary Burleigh, 11’, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 59.13, 1/6/17, vs. Platt-Maloney; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (3-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (4-0).