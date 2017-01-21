Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: After rattling off three-straight wins last week, the Blue Knights dropped their fifth game of the season in a two-point loss, 50-48, to South Windsor (9-1) in overtime at home in their lone contest of the week. The Bobcats led, 10-6, by the end of the first quarter, but the Knights scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a one-point lead, 23-22, at halftime. After holding a two-point lead, 35-33, at the end of the third quarter, the Knights fell behind late in the fourth quarter, but tied the score at 40-40 on a three-pointer by Brendan Taylor (10 points) with about a minute to play. The Knights had possession with 8.5 seconds left in regulation, but turned the ball over on an inbounds play. The Bobcats missed a jump shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. However, the Bobcats made a pair of three-pointers and sunk four foul shots to pull away in overtime. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 11 points. Jeremy Mercier and Mike DeFeo contributed with eight points apiece. The Knights will be back on the court next week when they travel to Rockville (1-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and host divisional Glastonbury (1-8) on Friday, Jan. 27. Southington is currently 4-5 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling to South Windsor (6-5) by three points, 60-57, in double overtime at home in their lone contest of the week. After the Bobcats made one of two foul shots take a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Maggie Meehan hit a jump shot to tie the score at 46-46 with just over a minute to play. The Bobcats ran the final minute of the quarter down to the final seconds and missed a deep, contested two-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime. The Knights held a two-point lead late in overtime, but missed the front end of a one-and-one at the foul line. The Bobcats made a layup with 2.5 seconds to go and tied the score at 54-54, sending the game into a second overtime. The Bobcats took a two-point advantage, 58-56, on a pair of free throws with 31.1 seconds in the second overtime, and the Knights cut the deficit to one by making one of two foul shots with 10.4 seconds showing on the clock. The Bobcats went back to the foul line on their next possession and missed a pair of free throws. The Knights grabbed the rebound and rushed up court, but were called for traveling on a fast break to the basket with 4.2 seconds remaining. The Bobcats pulled away on a pair of free throws. Meehan marshaled the offense with 21 points on a pair of three-pointers and went 5-for-6 from the foul line. Hartlee Meier backed Meehan with 14 points. Brianna Harris contributed with nine points and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. The Knights will be back on the court next week when they host Tolland (6-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and travel to divisional Glastonbury (9-2) on Friday, Jan. 27. Southington is currently 5-6 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated on the year after they earned their fourth-straight win, 93-86, at East Hartford. First-place finishes included the following: Zack Blake in the 200 freestyle (1:57.02) and 100 freestyle (53.10); Evan Bender in the 50 freestyle (24.53); Quintin Kimmel in the 500 freestyle (5:42.83); Derek Melanson in the 100 backstroke (59.85); Julie Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.83); Bender, Duszak, PJ Ramsey, and Nick Kelley in the 200 medley relay (1:53.33); Blake, Brendon Egan, Kelley, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.50); and Blake, Bender, Brian Egan, and Brendon Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.07). Melanson qualified for the Class LL meet with his time in the 100 backstroke. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host divisional Conard on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and travel to regional Plainville on Friday, Jan. 27.