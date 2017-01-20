Schools

Schools offer kindergarten info session on Jan. 30

by  •  • 0 Comments

Southington Public Schools will have one kindergarten registration informational session for all Southington parents who have children entering kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year.

The session will be held in the Derynoski Elementary School auditorium, at 240 Main St. on Monday, Jan. 30. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This session will provide parents with some general information about the registration process and the day-in-the-life of a kindergartner. The opportunity to discuss details that are specific to each school will be available when parents attend their assigned school registration.

Following a brief informational session by the school administration and teaching staff, parents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Additional information is available on the Southington Public Schools website at www.southingtonschools.org.

Leave a Reply