Schools offer kindergarten info session on Jan. 30

Southington Public Schools will have one kindergarten registration informational session for all Southington parents who have children entering kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year.

The session will be held in the Derynoski Elementary School auditorium, at 240 Main St. on Monday, Jan. 30. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This session will provide parents with some general information about the registration process and the day-in-the-life of a kindergartner. The opportunity to discuss details that are specific to each school will be available when parents attend their assigned school registration.

Following a brief informational session by the school administration and teaching staff, parents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Additional information is available on the Southington Public Schools website at www.southingtonschools.org.