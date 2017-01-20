Lincoln Center performances are coming to the Library

Southington Public Library, in partnership with Lincoln Center Local (LCL), presents Sinatra: Voice for a Century on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Program Room. Registration is required and begins Jan. 18 at southingtonlibrary.org or by calling (860) 628-0947, ext. 5.

The film celebrates the legacy of Frank Sinatra in an all-star concert hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Chris Botti, Fantasia, Sutton Foster, Kyle Dean Massey, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Sting and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Upcoming LCL recorded performances include Showboat on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m., New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Mariachi Flor De Toloache on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

LCL free screenings bring the best of Lincoln Center through world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources off its Manhattan-based campus and into communities anywhere.

These music, dance, theater, and opera performances come from recent live events at Lincoln Center, including the New York Philharmonic, Lincoln Center Theater, the Chamber Music society of Lincoln Center, and School of American Ballet, and past performances at Lincoln Center. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/Local.