The location has changed for Wednesday’s coffee and conversation with Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington).

Aresimowicz is inviting the public to join him for coffee and conversation at Starlight Diner at 83 Mill St. in Berlin. The speaker will answer questions and solicit ideas that people may have about moving forward at the community and state level.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.