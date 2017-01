49ers topple Packers in powder puff title game

On Sunday, Nov. 6, the top-seeded SVMFL Powder Puff 49ers outlasted the No. 2 SVMFL Powder Puff Packers through three overtimes to earn a 6-3 win in the girls powder puff championship game at Recreation Park. The 49ers were paced by Julia Theriault, Ali Theriault, Kristen Longley, Jazmin Lasane, Kaitlyn Feeney, Hailey Mutcherson, Juliette Lord, Gabriella Malachowski, Madalin Malachowski, Meagan Griffin, Jasmin Cahill, Kala Powers, Chrissy Marotto, Alezah Zacynski, Gabriella D’Angelo, Nadja Abaza, Mikaela June. Coaches were Jay Malachowski and his assistants Donna Marotto and Steve Theriault.