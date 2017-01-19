Relay for Life announces open house on Feb. 7

Southington Relay for Life is holding an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Southington High School library. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The open house is designed to raise community awareness and to provide valuable information for the upcoming Relay for Life event in Southington. Activities will be available for new and existing teams, including a luminaria table with new bag designs for purchase; a registration table; a music table; a t-shirt table; a team captain table; American Cancer Society materials table; and games.

Officials welcome members from existing teams, along with anyone interested in establishing or joining a team.