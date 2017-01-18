Senior listings for the Jan. 20 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Coffee will be served. Led by Edesa Ciscar, retirement counselor. More info, Edesa Ciscar, (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN TRIP (OVERNIGHT). Cost $159 double, $224 single, $149 triple, includes round trip transportation, hotel accommodations, 2 buffet vouchers, live entertainment. RSVP, (860) 621-3014.

COMPUTER CLUB. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Review any and all computer related topics; take part in building or upgrading computers, learning in the process how each component works.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE MEMBERSHIP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. Followed by “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” staring Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Richard Gere. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

SOUTHINGTON

HOT DOG SPECIAL. 1 p.m. at Caldendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by The Summit at Plantsville. Food, followed by Bingo ($1).

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

SOUTHINGTON

COFFEE ‘N DESSERT – DIABETES 101. 1:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Discussion with Miles Everett of the Bristol Hospital Center for Diabetes. Miles is a registered nurse, registered dietician and certified diabetes educator. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

LAUGHTER YOGA. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The free sessions Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no special equipment is necessary. The moves are gentle and can accommodate any person’s ability and range of motion. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com