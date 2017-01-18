Recreation Department listings for the Jan. 20 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

TOWN-WIDE LITTLE LEAGUE/GIRL’S SOFTBALL REGISTRATION—Saturday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Southington High School cafeteria. Open to Southington residents. The minimum age to participate is 5 years old as of Dec. 31, 2017. Fees vary by league; cash or check only. Parents should bring a certified birth certificate (with raised seal) and three forms of proof of residency. More infor at www.southington.org/LittleLeague.

ZUMBA CLASSES FOR ADULTS—Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 to March 27, 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School gym. Open to Southington residents 18 and up. Cost is $70. More info and forms at www.southington.org/zumba.

ADULT MIXED BOWLING CLUB—Wednesdays, Jan. 25 to March 29, 7 p.m., at Apple Valley Bowl, 1304 S. Main St., Plantsville. Open to adults, 17 and up. Cost is $105 per person, which includes bowling, shoe rental, and a professionally fitted and drilled bowling ball to keep at the end of the program. Info and forms at www.southington.org/AdultBowling.

JUNIOR BOWLING CLUB—Saturday, Jan. 28 to April 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Apple Valley Bowl, 1304 S. Main St., Plantsville. Open to children, ages 6 to 16. Bumpers, coaching, and supervision will be available. Cost is $65, which includes bowling and shoe rental. Info and forms at www.southington.org/JrBowling.

ZUMBA KIDS CLASSES—Saturdays, Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. No experience needed. High-energy fitness parties with choreographed kid-friendly routines. Cost is $30 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/ZumbaKids.

SOCCER CLUB REGISTRATION (SPRING)—Online registration for the spring season will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 1. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3 to 16. A copy of a birth certificate and a headshot photograph will need to be uploaded for all players (new and returning). Registration fees vary by program. Info and forms at www.southingtonsoccer.org.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7-April 4, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Middle School gym. Low/high aerobics and strength training with free weights. Cost is $60. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Wednesdays, Feb. 8-March 22, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at the Feb. 8 class. All dogs must be at least 3 months old with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Forms and info at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Thursdays, Feb. 9-March 23, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at The Summit at Plantsville, 261 Summit St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months old with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105 per dog. Forms and info at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

NIA FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays, March 7-May 9, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the community room at Strong Elementary School, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $70. Classes are barefoot to soul-stirring music using movements from the martial arts, dance arts and healing arts. Forms and info at www.southington.org/nia.

ADULT BEGINNER’S YOGA CLASSES—Mondays, March 6-May 15, 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Strong Elementary School gym, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $50. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/yoga.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM—Tuesdays, March 14-May 16, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. (grades 3-6) or 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (grades 7-8). The program, open to Southington residents only, will be on both beginner and skilled players currently attending grades 3-8. Cost is $45 (grades 3-6), $50 (grades 7-8). Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Space is extremely limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/volleyball.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 11, Maple Sugaring in the Berkshires, $104

March 31-April 2, Washington D.C., $324-$538

April

April 22, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 6, Bronx Zoo, $84-$94

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

July 26-28, Niagara Falls, NY, $404-$704

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December