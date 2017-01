The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 8:

Ashley Cyr, 33, of 67 Rejean Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Eric Swain, 36, of 67 Rejean Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Michael Wrigley, 28, of 279 Oakville Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief.