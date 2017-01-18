Health listings for the Jan. 20 edition

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by HHC Senior Services.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare and the Southington YMCA. This family friendly day celebrates living a healthy lifestyle. Features include health information, medical professionals, speakers, screenings, demonstrations, fitness challenges, giveaways and kids’ activities. Specific areas focus on healthy eating, healthy minds, children, aging well, sports medicine and more. For info on sponsoring or exhibiting, call Antoinette Ouellette, (860) 378-1268 or Antoinette. Ouellette@hhchealth.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.