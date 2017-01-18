Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Jan. 20 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 36 incidents from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Monday, Jan. 9:

Tuesday, Jan. 3

  • 9:43:20 a.m., 37 W. Center St., Service Call, other
  • 10:42:42 a.m., 611 Overlook Path, Dispatched and cancelled en route
  • 11:22:02 a.m., Shuttle Meadow Rd. and Dunham, Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 2:07:46 p.m., 261 Summit St., Alarm system activation, no fire
  • 3:34:29 p.m., 61 Bridle Path Dr., Hama release investigation
  • 7:32:03 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, Dispatched and cancelled en route

Wednesday, Jan. 4

No incidents reported.

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • 6:33:25 a.m., 30 Brightwood Ln., No Incident found on arrival
  • 1:01:11 p.m., 611 Overlook Path, Dispatched and cancelled en route
  • 3:48:36 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 3:57:42 p.m., 20 Dunham St., CO detector activation

Friday, Jan. 6

  • 12:16:22 a.m., 31 Muir Ter., Lock-out Building
  • 12:58:22 a.m., 167 Oakland Rd., Vehicle Accident
  • 4:01:39 a.m., Kensington Rd. and East St., Vehicle Accident
  • 7:47:43 a.m., 64 Little Fawn Rd., HazMat release investigation
  • 7:54:30 a.m., Buckland St. and Mulberry St., Vehicle accident
  • 9:30:00 a.m., 181 Edgewood Cir., Public service
  • 11:37:53 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Unintentional transmission of
  • 3:19:37 p.m., 57 Echo Valley Rd., HazMat release investigation
  • 6:33:38 p.m., 27 Surrey Ln., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Saturday, Jan. 7

  • 12:31:11 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 1:28:15 p.m., 787 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle Accident
  • 6:41:00 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 7:33:41 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 9:45:38 p.m., 35 Susan Ln., CO detector activation

Sunday, Jan. 8

  • 2:53:01 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
  • 5:03:16 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 5:04:03 a.m., 328 Queen St., Ocean State Job Lot., Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 9:21:45 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 9:34:54 a.m., 81 Old Mountain Rd., Vehicle Accident
  • 4:29:18 p.m., 131 Canal St., JJ Rau Auto, Vehicle Accident
  • 7:08:29 p.m., 1719 West St., Public service
  • 8:33:08 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation
  • 10:25:59 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Queen Street Entrance, Vehicle accident
  • 10:48:39 p.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government
  • 11:18:22 p.m., 67 Stuart Dr., Lock-out Building

Monday, Jan. 9

  • 1:11:11 a.m., Andrews St. and Smith St., Vehicle Accident

Leave a Reply