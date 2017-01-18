Dining listings for the Jan. 20 edition

SATURDAY, JAN 21

SOUTHINGTON

PASTA DINNER. 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Hosted by American Gymnastics girls team. Proceeds benefit the Unite for Her, for breast cancer awareness and research. Cost is $10 ($15 at the door). Limited seating. Purchase pre-tickets at The Little Red Store, Plantsville, Hot Tans on Queen St and Southington Community Services on Norton St. Contact: Jodie, (860) 518-9041.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

SOUTHINGTON

MILITARY APPRECIATION DINNER. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. A free dinner, including hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and dessert will be offered free to all military members and veterans. Open to the public. Cost is $5 for immediate family members, $10 for all other guests. RSVP Denise Johnson at (860) 707-6838.

HAM AND BEAN DINNER. 6 p.m. at the Mary Our Queen Church hall, 248 Savage St. Cost is $12 per person ($6 for children). Proceeds benefit the church’s scholarship fund. Tickets on sale after masses on Jan. 14, 15, 21, and 22 or call Gloria or Vinnie at (860) 276-0654.