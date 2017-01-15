Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Jan. 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Jan. 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and third win of the season with a one-point victory, 50-49, at Conard (2-6). The Chieftains led, 34-21, at halftime, but the Knights outscored the Chieftains, 20-4, in the third quarter. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 20 points on a triad of three-pointers. Jeremy Mercier backed Lohneiss with 13 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they return home to host Bristol Eastern (3-6) on Saturday, Jan. 14. Southington is currently 3-4 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights suffered their third-straight loss and fifth loss of the season after falling, 56-50, to Conard (9-1) at home. The Chieftains led, 28-23, at halftime, but the Knights came as close as three points down late in the fourth quarter. Maggie Meehan marshaled the offense with 20 points and went 5-for-8 from the foul line. Brianna Harris backed Meehan with 12 points. Hartlee Meier contributed with 10 points on triple three pointers. The Knights will look to end their skid when they wrap up the week with a road game at Wethersfield (6-4) on Saturday, Jan. 14. Southington is currently 4-5 overall.