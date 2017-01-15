Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win and fourth overall win of the season with a three-point triumph, 40-37, over Bristol Eastern (3-7) at home. Southington held the Lancers to just two points in the first quarter and led 20-14 at halftime. The score was tied at 37-37 with about 1:20 to go in the game, but crucial free throws made by Brendan Taylor (9 points) and Mike DeFeo (8 points) helped clinch the win. Jeremy Mercier paced the offense with 16 points. The Knights will be back in action next week when they host regional Northwest Catholic (4-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and South Windsor (7-1) on Friday, Jan. 20. Southington is currently 4-4 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights wrapped up the week by ending their three-game losing streak with a four-point victory, 51-47, at Wethersfield (6-5). Both teams put up 24 points in the second half, but Southington outscored Wethersfield, 27-24, in the first half. Maggie Meehan marshaled the offense with 24 points on a pair of three pointers and went 10-for-15 from the foul line. Hartlee Meier backed Meehan with 14 points. Brianna Harris contributed with 12 points. The Knights will be back in action next week when they host South Windsor (4-5) on Friday, Jan. 20. Southington is currently 5-5 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights opened their season with a 131.5-121.65 win over Conard at home. Southington placed first in all four events. Kayla Birmingham led the Knights in all-around (33.45) and on vault (8.8). Birmingham also tied Kat Rothstein on bars (8.3). Rachel Williams led on beam (8.3) and floor (8.8). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host RHAM on Monday, Jan. 16 and Hall on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Ice Hockey: After taking a week off from competition, Warrior Knights suffered their third loss of the season after falling, 3-1, to Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (1-5-1) at home. The Eagles held a 2-0 advantage heading into the third period. Miles Aronow scored Hall-Southington’s lone goal of the game—assisted by Drew Booth—with just under four minutes remaining in the contest. Hall-Southington took 26 shots on goal and committed four of the seven penalties in the game. Zach Monti saved 10 shots on goal. The Warrior Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional opponents EO Smith-Tolland-Windham (3-3) on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (6-1) on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hall-Southington is currently 2-3-1 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights traveled to the SUNY Sullivan Community College in Loch Sheldrake, NY for the Eastern States Classic and their second out-of-state wrestling tournament of the season, tying for 94th out of 156 teams. Austin Abacherli (145), Caleb Brick (99), Jacob Cardozo (113), Paul Calo (152), Richie Rivera (220), and Tagan Welch (132) represented Southington. Abacherli, Calo, and Welch were the only Knights to advance past the first round of their weight classes in the championship bracket. Rivera advanced to the first round of eight in the consolation bracket. Abacherli and Calo advanced to the second round of 16 in the consolation bracket. Long Beach, NY won the tournament with 134 points, followed by Hilton, NY (100) and Mattituck, NY (96.5). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and travel to Plaistow, NH to wrestle in the Timberlane Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21. Southington is currently 8-1 overall.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Male Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

4x400m Relay—Cameron Coulombe, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Teagan Duffy, 3:51.96, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tyler Cyr, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

55m Dash—Tyson Harris, 6.83, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

55m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 8.61, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Long Jump—Ian Agnew, 19’1”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyler Cyr, 19’3” (1st improved), 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyson Harris, 20’, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Anthony Mondo, 20’3”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Kolby Rogers, 19’9”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Zachary Burleigh, 10’6”, 12/28/16, Wilton Wright.

Female Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

1600m Sprint Medley—Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:35.52, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

55m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 7.92, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

300m—Allison Brown, 46.54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Natalie Verderame, 44.54 (1st improved), 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

600m—Natalie Verderame, 1:48.79, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1000m—Kate Kemnitz, 3:16.37, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 38’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

High Jump—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Allison Brown, 4’10”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Sydney Garrison, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 10’6”, 1/2/17, Wilton Wright.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 59.13, 1/6/17, vs. Maloney-Platt; Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (1-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (2-0).