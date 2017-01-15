Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated by earning their second win of the season with a 91-70 victory over East Catholic at home in their lone meet of the week. Southington clinched the meet three events remaining and came away with first-place finishes in all 11 events. First-place finishes included the following: Evan Bender, Brendon Egan, PJ Ramsey, and Derek Melanson in the 200 medley relay (1:51.63); Tyler Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:57.12) and 100 freestyle (52.88); Brendon Egan in the 200 individual medley (2:09.64) and 100 backstroke (58.78); Zack Blake in the 50 freestyle (23.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.16); Melanson in the 100 fly (59.18); Brian Egan in the 500 freestyle (5:34.97); Blake, Melanson, Ramsey, and Ben Wakefield in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40); and Heidgerd, Melanson, Wakefield, and Bender in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.89). Brendon Egan qualified for the Class LL meet in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they swim against Avon at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and remain out on the road at East Hartford on Friday, Jan. 20.