Obituary: Sheila (Peryum) Clements, 78

Sheila (Peryum) Clements, 78, of Southington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 7th, 2017. She was wife for 55 years of John Clements. John predeceased Sheila by only 5 days, which is a true testament to their love and bond with each other. The family takes solace knowing they are together once again.

She was born on February 13th, 1938 in Hartford, CT the daughter of the late Frederick Peryum of Cornwall, England. Sheila was a loving wife, mom and grandma and her family was her passion and priority throughout her life. Anyone who has ever met her can attest that she was the most loving, caring and forgiving person that they have ever met.

Sheila is survived by her children Mary Clements of Southington, and James Clements and his wife Monique of Norfolk, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jillian Arduini, Steven Arduini, Vincent Clements and Olivia Clements.

The family would like to thank Dr. Khawaja, and the staffs of St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and The Hospital of Central Connecticut in Southington for their care and concern.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, Southington from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com