Obituary: Leslie E. Adams Jr., 92

Leslie E. Adams Jr., 92, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Anne “Nancy” (Casner) Adams.

He was born on April 28, 1924, the son of the late Evelyn (Sylvia) Adams and Leslie E. Adams Sr. He was a Forest Fighter for the State of CT Forestry Dept. during the 1940’s and 1950’s. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and the Korean War. Leslie was a member of the American Legion Post 72 and Bristol Fish and Game Club. Prior to his retirement he worked for Boyd J. Height Co. and later at Mitchell Motors of Southington.

He is survived by his loving children, Jim and his wife Maryann Adams, John and his wife Kathy all of Plantsville and Sandra Adams Brophy of Torrington, his grandchildren, Christine Demaio and husband Mark, John Adams and wife Patty, Brian Adams and Samantha Ramon, Marissa Salvesen and husband Donald, Emily Vescovi and husband Peter, Michael Brophy Jr. and wife Amy, great-grandchildren Hanna, Katelyn and Isabella Demaio, Julian, Evan, Aiden and Shane Adams, Sydnie and Riley Adams, Torah and Ruby Vescovi, Ford and Ophelia Brophy. He also leaves a sister Mary Derynoski and brothers John Adams and wife Diane and Horace Adams and wife Barbara. He was predeceased by a sister Marjorie Adams.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial was at South End Cemetery with Military honors.

Donations may be made in his memory to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com