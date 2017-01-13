Obituary: Kenneth H. Willis, 72

Kenneth H. Willis, 72, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Senger) Willis for 28 years.

Born on May 5, 1944 in Meriden to the late Thomas and Lois (Rebok) Willis, he had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Ken enjoyed reading and spending time with his best buddy Smokey.

In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his sister Claire Collier and her husband Kenneth, his brother Raymond Willis and wife Judy and sister-in-law, Mildred Willis and 4 children: Kimberly Martin and her husband Peter, Denise Willis, Jill Calvo and Ryan Willis and his wife Helena; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Willis and grandson Steven Cyr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken’s memory may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held before the service from 11 – 12 noon at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com