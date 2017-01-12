Registration underway for SCS Easter basket program

Easter is fast approaching (April 16), and that means that registration is already underway for the Southington Community Services (SCS) Easter basket program.

The program is open to children, from birth through high school senior. Easter baskets will be provided free of cost. Participants must provide proof of income and proof of residency to qualify.

To schedule an appointment, contact SCS at (860) 628-3761. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 7.

Residents interested in donating donations, such as chocolate or Peeps, should drop off items at Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St. in Plantsville.