Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Fleet gas station at 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Southington on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Asian male, approximately 5’6” tall and 200 pounds, wearing a light colored hoody sweatshirt under a dark gray puffy down type winter jacket with a hood. He was also wearing a black ski mask above the nose, black running pants with tapered legs, and bright royal blue “Nike” sneakers with white soles and white piping along the ankle area. The suspect appears to be right handed.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and said, “Register,” to the store clerk while displaying a black semi-automatic type handgun. The clerk took the money out of the register and handed it to the robber, and the suspect fled the store on foot to a parking lot next door. It is believed the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

The Southington Police Department is working on obtaining additional video footage and enhancement of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lewis Palmieri in the Southington Police Detective Division at (860) 378-1646 or lpalmieri@southingtonpolice.org. Information can also be reported on the Southington Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 276-1234.