Obituary: Constance ‘Connie’ (Anderson) Rand, 80

Constance “Connie” (Anderson) Rand, 80, of Southington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the HOCC at New Britain General.

Born September 17, 1936 in Oxbow, ME to the late Lester and Mary (Leach) Anderson, she had been a longtime resident of Cheshire and Southington.

Connie loved classical music and traveling. She was very active outdoors, enjoying gardening, picnicking and climbing Mt. Katahdin. She also spent many hours fundraising for various charities.

She is survived by her 2 sons, David Rand of Rocky Hill and Robin Rand and his wife Adelia, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Rand, all of Plantsville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Sally Amaral.

Donations in Connie’s memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com