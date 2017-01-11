Wrestlers cruise past Indians

The Blue Knight wrestling team earned their seventh win in their first dual meet on the road this season, as Southington outmuscled the Indians, 68-12, at Farmington on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Knights had a 38-0 advantage over Farmington before the Indians scored their first points of the match.

Shaun Wagner (132), Tagan Welch (138), Austin Abacherli (152), Billy Carr (160), Paul Calo (170), Julian Robles (195), Richard Rivera (220), James Starr (285), and Caleb Brick (106) all landed pins in the match. Robles clinched the win for Southington when he landed a pin at 3:54 into his bout to give the Knights a 44-6 lead.

Welch secured the fastest pin at 30 seconds into his bout. Jacob Cardozo (113) won his bout on a forfeit.

The Knights were scheduled to wrestle in the Greater Hartford Open at Hall High School in West Hartford on Saturday, but inclement weather forced them to pull out of the event.

The Knights will look to stay strong this week when they host Platt on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and travel to SUNY Sullivan Community College in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Southington is currently 7-1 overall.