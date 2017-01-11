Girls hand Tomahawks first loss; fall to Windsor

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

If bets were placed on the Lady Knight basketball team to upset Glastonbury, Las Vegas would have lost a lot of money. It wasn’t pretty, but Southington got the job done.

“Even though the scoring was a little bit lopsided, it was a total team win in every sense of the word,” said Southington coach Mike Forgione. “It took every girl to do their job exactly the way we asked them to do it for us to win, and they did that.”

The Knights won their second-straight game by axing undefeated Glastonbury, 43-34, at home on Tuesday.

“Glastonbury’s a very experienced team with four senior captains,” said Forgione. “Two of them are playing college basketball, one Division II and one Division III. They also have four juniors that play a lot of minutes as well. For our three freshmen, junior, and senior to do what they did tonight was a great accomplishment to their work ethic and pride.”

Both teams struggled from the field and managed to combine for a total of just eight points by the end of the first quarter. But Southington went into the locker room with a one-point lead, 16-15, at halftime.

Towards the latter of the second half, the Tomahawks poured on the pressure. The Knights struggled to break their press and turned the ball over a few times, but Forgione said that he didn’t panic.

“I wouldn’t say that we had trouble breaking the press,” the coach said. “They got a few tips. If we were pressing them, maybe we would have gotten that. I wasn’t overly concerned about us trying to deal with their pressure. Not when you have Maggie. As long as you can get her the ball somehow some way, she’s going to create some space and get the right person the ball in the right spot to break the press.”

Glastonbury created turnovers from their late pressure, but every time the Tomahawks made a little run to cut the deficit in half, Southington extended their lead back out and eventually pulled away by outscoring them 27-19 in the second half.

“They’re physical, strong, and aggressive,” said Forgione. “Give them credit. They were making some plays, getting some tips and deflections to come away with steals. But our kids answered the call.”

Glastonbury had an off night shooting the ball and shot just 20.3 percent from the field, making just nine out of 39 two-pointers. The Knights weren’t much better though.

Twenty-four of their 43 points came from beyond the arc. Southington made just three out of 25 (12 percent) two-pointers, going 11-for-45 (24.4 percent) from the field.

Maggie Meehan (4 steals, 2 rebounds) paced the offense with 22 points on five three-pointers, going 5-for-7 from the foul line. Hartlee Meier (8 rebounds, 2 assists) backed Meehan with 18 points on a triad of three’s, going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Madison Hulten grabbed eight rebounds.

Although Meehan and Meier scored the majority of Southington’s points, Forgione said that the other girls on the floor did their job, which was key in the win.

“They set screens and made good passes,” the coach said. “They played so hard on the defensive end and tried to get loose balls. A lot of times it’s kicking that ball back out so maybe Hartlee or Maggie can knock down a three. It’s about playing within themselves and trying to get better, and they have been getting better every day.”

The Knights couldn’t keep the momentum going, losing to Windsor on Thursday, 71-47, the worst loss of the season. The Warriors held a 36-30 advantage over the Knights at halftime, but scoring just four points in the third quarter hurt Southington.

Meehan (3 assists, 2 steals) marshaled the offense with 25 points on triple three-pointers, going 6-for-8 from the foul line. Meier (3 rebounds, 2 steals) contributed with 14 points on a pair of three’s, making four out of eight free throws. Hulten grabbed six boards, and Katie D’Agostino snatched four.

The Knights will look to get back on track this week with games against Hall (7-2), Conard (7-1), and Wethersfield (6-2). Southington is currently 4-3 overall.