Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights opened their season with a 94-70 win over Maloney-Platt at home. Southington clinched the meet with three events remaining and came away with first-place finishes in every event, but the 100 fly. First-place finishes included Tyler Heidgerd, Julie Duszak, PJ Ramsey, and Zach Blake in the 200 medley relay (1:50.45); Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (1:55.95) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.91); Derek Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:13.25) and 500 freestyle (5:25.27); Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.02); Blake in the 100 freestyle (52.53); Egan, Ramsey, Evan Bender, and Nick Kelley in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.76); Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (59.13); and Blake, Melanson, Heidgerd, and Brian Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42). Heidgerd qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100 backstroke. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to Central Connecticut State University in New Britain to swim against Avon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and return home to host East Catholic on Friday, Jan. 13.