Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Jan. 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Jan. 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: After coming off their first win of the season on Tuesday, the Blue Knights dropped their fourth game of the season in a 70-57 loss to Windsor (6-1) at home. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 17 points. Brendan Taylor contributed with 15 points. Southington will be back in action next week when they host divisional Hall (4-1) on Monday, Jan. 9 and Bristol Eastern (3-4) on Saturday, Jan. 14 and travel to divisional Conard (2-4) on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Knights are currently 1-4 overall.

Girls Basketball: After taking down undefeated Glastonbury at home on Tuesday, the Lady Knights dropped their third game in their worst loss, 71-47, of the season at Windsor (4-5). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional Hall (7-2) on Monday, Jan. 9 and Wethersfield (6-2) on Saturday, Jan. 14 and host divisional Conard (7-1) on Thursday, Jan. 12. Southington is currently 4-3 overall.