Calendar drive continues for area veterans

Southington’s Town-Wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) is still looking for 2017 calendars for distribution to veterans to complete their annual drive. They are still in need of 400 calendars to meet their goal.

The organization has already collected 545 calendars, which have been distributed to Southington facilities, but the drive also supplies calendars to veterans at the VA hospital and domicile in Rocky Hill.

STEPS is still accepting donations at their office at John Weichsel Municipal Center, 200 N. Main St. or contact STEPS at (860) 276-6285.