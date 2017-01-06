81-year-old arrested for domestic violence

On Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m., Southington police arrested Don Ubertalli, 81, of Southington via warrant at his residence. The warrant stemmed from a domestic violence incident on Jan. 2, 2017.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but it began over a real estate issue when Ubertalli began yelling at a woman and cornered her in her kitchen. The woman walked away and locked herself in a bedroom, and Ubertalli began to bang on the door and yell. When the woman exited the bedroom, she found blood smeared on the door. The argument continued, and Ubertalli allegedly struck the victim. He also smeared blood in other sections of the residence.

Ubertalli was processed and charged with disorderly conduct. He was held on a $5,000 bond and appeared in Bristol Superior Court on Jan. 6.