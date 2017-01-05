St. Paul’s Church seeks partners for community garden for Bread for Life

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Southington is developing a common good garden to be established next to the new Bread for Life building on Vermont Avenue. The produce grown in the garden will be given to Bread for Life.

Church officials are seeking community partnerships to support the development and maintenance of the garden. All interested community members and organizations are encouraged to attend a planning meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., in the parish hall.

For more information, contact Rev. Suzannah Rohman (860) 628-8486 or rector.st.pauls.southington@gmail.com.