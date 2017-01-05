Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Jan. 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Jan. 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights broke their two-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Bolton-Coventry-RHAM-Rockville (1-4) in their first home contest of the season. In his first game of the season after sitting the first four games out with an injury, sophomore Michael DiPietro scored the hat trick with three goals, including an assist. Dusty Kilgore, Jacob Herz, Jeremy Fortin, and Sam Kerrigan backed DiPietro with scores as well. Herz, Kilgore (2), Andrew Mitchell, and Miles Aronow contributed with assists. Zach Monti saved 19 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 25 shots on goal, and BCR took 21. The Warrior Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional EO Smith-Tolland-Windham (2-2) on Saturday, Jan. 7. Hall-Southington is currently 2-2-1 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights earned their seventh win in their first dual meet on the road this season, as Southington outmuscled the Indians, 68-12, at Farmington. The Knights will wrap up the week when they wrestle some of the best talent in the area at the Greater Hartford Open at Hall High School in West Hartford on Saturday, Jan. 7. Southington is currently 7-1 overall.