Puckowski, Boisvert wedding

Caroline Puckowski and Garrett Boisvert were married on July 23, 2016 at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. Father David Collins from Georgetown University officiated. The reception was held the Simsbury Inn.

Caroline is the daughter of Greg and Marzena Puckowski of Southington. Her paternal grandparents are Janina and Jozef Puckowski of Newington.

The bride graduated from Miss Porters School and Georgetown University. She is currently attending Georgetown Law Center. Her maid of honor was her best friend, Alexandria Ley. Bridesmaids were Hilary Wong, Caitlin Pharo, and Elizabeth Slattery.

Garrett is the son of Janet Jarmakian and her husband David, and David Boisvert and his wife Edith, all of Southington. His maternal grandparents are Harold Banks and the late Nancy Banks of Bristol.

The groom graduated from Southington High School and Central Connecticut State University. He is currently attending George Washington University. His best man was his best friend, Matthew Knoegel. Groomsmen were Mark Sokolowski, Daniel Puckowski, and Brian Ginter.

The groom’s niece, Eva Reyes was flower girl.

The couple now resides in Arlington, Va.