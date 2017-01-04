Sports listings for the Jan. 6 edition

FUNDRAISERS

PASTA DINNER—Saturday, Jan. 21, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Hosted by American Gymnastics girls team. Proceeds benefit the Unite for Her, for breast cancer awareness and research. Cost is $10 ($15 at the door). Limited seating. Purchase pre-tickets at The Little Red Store, Plantsville, Hot Tans on Queen St and Southington Community Services on Norton St. Contact: Jodie, (860) 518-9041

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

FREE LIVESTRONG PROGRAM FOR CANCER SURVIVORS—Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9 to March 29, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free 12-week, small group fitness program designed for adult cancer survivors 18 and over under the guidance of specially trained health and wellness staff. The program is designed to help those affected by cancer gain strength, endurance and function lost through treatment and to gain emotional support and self esteem. Participants do not need to be a current member of the YMCA but will receive a free membership during the program. Space is very limited. Contact: Linda Prus, (860) 426-9531.

12TH ANNUAL SLOPER PLUNGE—Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., at YMCA Camp Sloper. Proceeds benefit local youth with camp scholarships. Pledge on-line (Southington-cheshireymca.org/onlineedge/fundraising.html) or with jumpers (plungers donate at least $100 per plunge). Contact: Mark Pooler, (860) 426-9508 or mpooler@sccymca.org.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES—Mondays, Jan. 23 to March 20, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington YMCA. Participants must be 15 years old. Attendance at all sessions is mandatory to receive certification. Contact: Barbara Glaude, (860) 426-9553 or bglaude@sccymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels and help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Janice Freeman, (860) 628-5597, ext 368.

MISCELLANEOUS

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FREE THROW CHALLENGE—Sunday, Jan. 7, 10:30-noon registration, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. competition, at the Southington Catholic School gym, 138 Bristol St. Sponsored by the KofC Councils 15 and 25. Open to local boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Participants will compete within their specific age and gender age groups. All players receive 15 free throw shots. High scorers in each group will advance to the district competition. Contact: Phil Mazzati, (203) 395-4381.

LAUGHTER YOGA CLUB (FREE)—Tuesdays, 11 a.m., at Southington Community Cultural Arts Center, 93 Main St. 2 Ladies Laughing, Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart, certified laughter yoga leaders, are leading the free sessions, designed to relieve stress, overcome depression and connect people. Wear comfortable clothing. Contact: Leslie Cotton, (860) 621-4215.

YOGA CLASSES—Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 22, 7 p.m. (all levels) or Fridays, Jan. 20-Feb. 24, 6 p.m. (beginners), in the lower level of the Southington Historical Society building, 239 Main St. Benefits the Southington Arts and Crafts Associtation. Donation is $30 ($35 for non-members). Contact: (860) 621-ARTS (2787).

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

