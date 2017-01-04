Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Jan. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their first win of the season after defeating the winless Tomahawks,41-36, at Glastonbury (0-5). Southington allowed Glastonbury to score just six points in the fourth quarter. The Knights will look to add another victory to their win column when they host regional Windsor (5-1) on Thursday, Jan. 5. Southington is currently 1-3 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights won their second-straight game by axing undefeated Glastonbury (5-1), 43-34, at home. Maggie Meehan paced the offense with 22 points. Hartlee Meier contributed with 18 points. Southington will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to regional Windsor (3-5) on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Knights are currently 4-2 overall.