Police blotter for the Jan. 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday,Dec. 8 through Tuesday,Dec. 27:

Mohamood Ahmed, 26, of 2560 S. 17th St, Grand Forks, N.D., was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with evading responsibility with injury.

Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 N. Summit St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dario Nelson, 41, of 351 Stonegate Rd, Southington, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jesus M. Maldonado-Mendoz, 27, of 881 Baldwin St., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with second degree larceny and second degree criminal trover.

Jacob Morris, 28, of 202 West St, Apt B, Southington, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Lynn M. Pelletier, 24, of 66 Jubilee St, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with one incident of first degree failure to appear and two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Tonya D. Bird, 51, of 1225 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct. In a separate incident, she was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of her release.

Laurel K. Cobleigh, 28, of 7 King Arthur Way, Apt. 10, Newington, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with violation a restraining order.

Richard A. Potvin, 52, of 16 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with evading responsibility.

William Perkins Jr., 19, of 69 Glen Eagle Dr., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Adam R. LeCompte, 41, of 69 Glen Eagle Dr., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Ivan Gonzalez, 29, of 629 Park St., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Stephanie Coleman, 32, of 64 South Center St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Dean W. Bodak, 46, of 11 Addison St., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and failure to display headlights.