Obituary: Philip Albert, 82

Philip Albert, 82, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, January, 3, 2017 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center in Bristol. He was the beloved husband of Maryon “Mary Ann” (Doustou) Albert.

He was born October 9, 1934 in Wallagrass, ME, a son of the late Edward and Eva (Gagnon) Albert. Philip served in the U.S. Airforce. He was self-employed and was copartner at the Village Barn in S. Meriden for over 30 years with his very good friend Fran Marcuss until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Isabella Council 15 and an avid NASCAR fan at Stafford Motor Speedway and was also a business sponsor.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Sherry Ann Albert of Mesa, AZ and his son Scott Albert and wife Nancy of W. Hartford and his precious grandson, whom he adored, Aidan Albert. His two sisters, Dora (Mrs. Elmer Theriault) and Rita (Mrs. Roger Bouchard); two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland and Janice Albert of Great Falls, MT. and William and Geneva “Gin” Albert of Plainville, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Bernice Saucier and two brothers, Conrad and Bernard Albert.

The funeral will be held on Monday 9:15 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the; Sheriden Woods Health Care Center Residential Fund, 321 Stonecrest Dr, Bristol, CT 06010. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com