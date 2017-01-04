Obituary: Marilyn A. (DiMugno) Lugli, 65

Marilyn A. (DiMugno) Lugli, 65, formerly of Plantsville, died on Monday Jan. 2, 2017 at The Hospital of Central CT New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Raymond Lugli.

Born in New Britain August 30, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Calvo) DiMugno

She is survived by a son Erik R. Lugli and his wife Stacey Britner of East Hampton, a brother Robert DiMugno and his wife Ellie of FL, a sister Linda Ryan of Delaware, 2 brothers-in-law, Arthur Vendola of Farmington and Robert Lugli of FL and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sister Donna Vendola.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of New Britain General Hospital and Autumn Lake in New Britain for their love, compassion and care.

Funeral will be held Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017) 9:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home to Mary Our Church for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours are Monday 5-8 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Assoc., CT/Western MA Office, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

